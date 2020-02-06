Summit County Prosecutor warns residents of jury duty phone scam

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - If you receive a phone call from someone stating you missed federal jury duty and you need to pay a fine immediately and if you don’t, you will be arrested, the Summit County Prosecutor said this is a scam.
You will not be arrested for missing for jury duty, whether it is a county, or federal, the Summit County Prosecutor said. Scammers are using elected local officials to make the call sound more legit.
The Summit County Prosecutor also warns that in order to make this call sound legit, the scammer said to check with the Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt if you had any questions.
Kurt is not involved in this scam, the Summit County Prosecutor said.
The Summit County Prosecutor said the best advice they can give to residents is to not answer the phone if you do not recognize the number. By answering the call, the scammers will know the number is active.
