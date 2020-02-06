Sunny Side Up: Do you like the concept of self-checkout stores?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several stores are starting to transition to machines over employees.
7-Eleven is the latest to test a cashier-less store. It will be at its corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas.
Do you like self-checkout at stores?
“Shopping in the new cashier-less 7-Eleven store is simple. To test the store, employees download an app, sign up, check in at the store, enter the store, shop and exit. A detailed receipt appears in the app automatically after the customer exits.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.