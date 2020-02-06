Sunny Side Up: Do you like the concept of self-checkout stores?

February 6, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several stores are starting to transition to machines over employees.

7-Eleven is the latest to test a cashier-less store. It will be at its corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas.

“Ultimately, our goal is to exceed consumers’ expectations for faster, easier transactions and a seamless shopping experience.”
Mani Suri, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief information officer.

Do you like self-checkout at stores?

Per 7-Eleven:

“Shopping in the new cashier-less 7-Eleven store is simple. To test the store, employees download an app, sign up, check in at the store, enter the store, shop and exit. A detailed receipt appears in the app automatically after the customer exits.”

