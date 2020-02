Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspect (#19-237695). On December 29, 2019, around 11:00 p.m., the suspect broke glass out of a window and a door at Jade Dragon, 875 E. Exchange St., and stole cash from the cash registers. If you have any information, or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox. If you see the suspect, do not approach; call 911.