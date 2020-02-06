Thunder lower the boom on Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers finally played a solid third quarter and had a chance to complete their comeback in the fourth, but 19 turnovers and a late Thunder run led to a 109-103 loss in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, the Cavs’ fifth straight loss, one that leaves them at 13-39 and at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points, and Kevin Love added 20 in what may have been his final game in a Cavs uniform (as Thursday’s 3pm trade deadline approaches), but it wasn’t enough.
Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with a game-high 30 points.
The Cavs return home to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
