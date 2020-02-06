Tremont father afraid for his children’s safety after security camera captures man trying to break into his home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Tremont dad said he feared for his children’s safety after his surveillance cameras captured a man trying to break into his home in the middle of the night.
The father wanted to keep his identity anonymous because he’s afraid that man could come back.
"I don't really wanna show my face because he might see me on the street,” the father told us. “Might wanna retaliate. You never know what could happen. People out here are deranged."
The Tremont dad said around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning his dog started barking, so he got out of bed to see what was going on.
“I didn’t see nothing, so, I went back to bed and then I checked my cameras in the morning cause I seen footsteps in the back of the yard and I noticed a man trying to get in my door, but I guess he was scared by my dog barking,” he said.
In the video, a man walks up to the door. He tries to open it a few times but can’t get in. Then he slowly shut the screen door. The father has two little boys; ages 4 and 2 years old.
“I mean, like I said, I got two small kids. They’re autistic. They’re not gonna scream for help. They’re just gonna think he’s like the average person.”
He said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.
“Last year right here they tried to kick my door in, and I called the police. They came they didn’t do anything about it. That’s the shoe print right there,” the homeowner told 19 News.
That’s why he said he didn’t report it to the police, but he did alert his neighbors.
“Last year there was a home invasion across the street,” the dad said. “I had the perpetrators on my camera. I turned them in to the police. They caught the guys. There’s been cars being broken into. At the corner bar there was a shooting there last year. You know it’s getting out of control around here,” the man said.
The father is encouraging everyone in his Tremont neighborhood to invest in security cameras.
19 News reached out to Cleveland Police to see if they had received any reports of a man trying to get into homes in the area, but so far, we haven’t heard back.
