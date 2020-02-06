19 News special report examines unresolved trauma in the black community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During Black History Month, 19 News looks at how slavery is connected to contemporary life.
In August 1619, a privateer vessel, White Lion, landed in Virginia at Point Comfort, Virginia, which is present day Hampton, with a cargo of more than 20 Africans.
So what is the connection between 1619 and today?
Extensive findings, including reports by the Surgeon General attribute racial disparities in mental health outcomes for African Americans and whites to clinician bias, socioeconomic status and environmental stressors (such as high rates of crime and poor housing).
Tonight at 6, 19 News takes a look at the unresolved trauma in the black community.
