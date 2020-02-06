Woman’s windshield shattered on her way home from work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kim Mesar was driving home from work around midnight Wednesday when something hit her windshield and caused it to shatter.
“I heard a loud bang on the windshield,” said Kim. “I was just screaming I think someone just shot my window.”
Thankfully it wasn’t a bullet, but what did hit it is still unknown. And it’s a question that makes Kim uneasy about what could’ve happened. “I would’ve been alone on the road had I stopped,” she said.
She slammed on her breaks immediately but then decided to keep driving. She continued to the next exit and called the police.
She posted the pictures on Facebook as a warning to other drivers.
Kim thinks someone threw something at her window to distract her and get her to pull over. “ You don’t know. I will not be taking route 2 on the way home from work anymore.”
Sheffield Police Detective Aaron Bober said it was likely a piece of road debris. They didn’t find anything or anyone in the wooded area when they responded to Kim’s 9-1-1 call. So far, it’s undetermined what caused the damage.
But, he said Kim did the right thing by waiting until the next exit to stop and call police. “Anytime you’re getting out of the vehicle on the highway is very dangerous,” he said.
