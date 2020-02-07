Cleveland firefighter suspended without pay pending criminal charges of sexual assault against teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, Daniel Gonsor has been suspended without pay pending the adjudication of criminal charges against him.
Gonsor faces multiple felony charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers between June 2015 and July 2019, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley.
Gonsor, 30, worked as a wrestling coach at St. Edward High School in Lakewood and was a member of the Cleveland Fire Department.
He faces the following charges:
- 1 count of rape
- 2 counts of attempted rape
- 2 counts of sexual battery
- 2 counts of felonious assault
- 2 counts of endangering children
- 2 counts of corrupting another with drugs
- 9 counts of gross sexual imposition
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.