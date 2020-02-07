Cleveland Police need your help identifying carjacker

Garrett says the victim had come to plan a party at the restaurant and was sitting in her car at around 4 o’clock when the crime happened. Reports say the man approached her at her car and asked for money. When she told him she didn’t have any, he told her to get out of the car and pointed a gun at her. He then took off down Larchmare Blvd in her 2014 silver Kia Sorrento.