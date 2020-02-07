Cleveland Police need your help identifying carjacker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the community’s help to get a dangerous criminal off the streets. They’re searching for a man responsible for carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the middle of the day on Cleveland’s East Side.
Cleveland police say the man who carjacked a 53-year-old woman at gunpoint was caught on surveillance cameras. Rorry Garrett is the manager at Unbar Café. It just opened a couple of weeks ago.
“It was actually kind of heartbreaking because she was coming here to conduct business,” Garrett said. “She was here for the purpose of being here so for that to happen on the grounds of our establishment just is discouraging.”
Garrett says the victim had come to plan a party at the restaurant and was sitting in her car at around 4 o’clock when the crime happened. Reports say the man approached her at her car and asked for money. When she told him she didn’t have any, he told her to get out of the car and pointed a gun at her. He then took off down Larchmare Blvd in her 2014 silver Kia Sorrento.
“When she ran inside the building, she was kind of frantic you know she’s yelling for 911, somebody call the police,” Garrett recalled. “I hit the panic button. Shaker Police showed up in about two minutes, and Cleveland Police showed up right after them.”
Garrett hopes the carjacker will face the consequences for his actions.
“I know we have to be vigilant, and we can’t let things like this scare us,” he said. “We gotta be a lot tougher and resilient.
