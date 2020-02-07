Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 67.1 points per game and allowed 69 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 74.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Quisenberry has connected on 29.1 percent of the 110 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He's also made 74.8 percent of his free throws this season.