Summit County ‘Craiglist killer’ sentencing rescheduled for a later date after technicality in 2013 death row sentence

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Richard Beasley appeared in front of Summit County court Friday, Feb. 2 for a resentencing related to three murders in 2011.
Judge Kelly McLaughlin rescheduled his sentencing for a later date.
Police say Beasley and his then-16-year-old accomplice, Brogan Rafferty, lured unemployed men to Akron using an ad on Craigslist.
The ad offered a farm caretaker job in Noble County with a weekly salary of $300, housing and use of the property and vehicles on that property.
Beasley and Rafferty shot four of the men who responded to the ad. Ralph Geiger, 56, David Pauley, 51, and Timothy Kern, 47 died and were buried in shallow graves.
Scott Davis, 48, managed to escape and seek help at a nearby house.
The death sentence is still in place, but the procedures have to be repeated.
