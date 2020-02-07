FirstEnergy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Friday reported a loss of $111 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.
The utility company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $912 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.04 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, FirstEnergy expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 70 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.
FirstEnergy shares have risen 5.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 4%. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.
