Former St. Edward’s wrestling coach pleads not guilty of sex charges with students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Lawyers for 30-year-old Daniel Gonsor entered the not guilty plea at this arraignment this morning.
The Avon man faces charges he sexually abused two students between 2015 and 2019 while coaching at the high school.
Gonsor had served as a Cleveland firefighter, however the department suspended him today without pay pending the outcome of the case.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Gaul set bond at $10,000 and set the pre-trial for February 19th.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.