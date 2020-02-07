Four males take off after OSHP chase through Cleveland neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car chase this morning between Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and a white Mitsubishi resulted in a crash on Maple Dale avenue and West 32nd street.
Neighbors told 19 News the pole the Mitsubishi crashed into this morning had damage at the bottom.
A wild chase began when a white Mistubishi SUV began speeding and did not stop after troopers attempted to pull them over.
“When I walked outside this morning we saw seven highway patrol cars so we came out and the next thing you know the car comes and turns right here and hits the pole right here and the police come and block it In right here,” Daunte Cruz said.
Police told 19 News a woman was detained from the scene and is being questioned.
Four male occupants fled the scene after the crash.
“They had to be teenagers," Cruz said. “This neighborhood, it happens every once so often not directly on this street but like around the neighborhood general wise it’s an every day thing.”
Officials said luggage was found after the crash which belonged to the female.
The incident, including what was found inside the luggage is being investigated by troopers.
