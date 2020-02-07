Gorman-Rupp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) _ Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.
The Mansfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.
The pump maker posted revenue of $93.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $35.8 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $398.2 million.
Gorman-Rupp shares have risen 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.
