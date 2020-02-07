Gunfire at a CMHA apartment tower

E. 55th north of Chester to Perkins was closed as police conducted a search

By Michael Dakota | February 7, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 5:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police were called to a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority property for gunfire Friday afternoon.

An authority with the CMHA said there were no injuries and no known arrests at this time.

The strong police presence at Willson Towers, located at E. 55th and Chester in Cleveland, blocked northbound traffic on Chester to Perkins.

Police have since left the scene, and the roads are now open.

During the search police could be seen entering and exiting the building.

This is a developing story. 19 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

