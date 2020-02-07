Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers got bigger, and hopefully, better. Cleveland pulled off a trade just before the NBA deadline by acquiring center Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs sent forward John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and one of their two second-round picks in 2023 to the Pistons for Drummond, who leads the league in rebounding this season. The Cavs needed help as they are just 13-39 and struggling under first-year coach John Beilein. While they pulled off one move, the Cavs held on to forward Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. They were involved in numerous trade rumors in recent days.
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA’s deadline for trades to be consummated did not arrive quietly, with a flurry of deals getting struck in the final hour and at least one other notable move falling apart before reaching the finish line. Deals that included at least 41 players and 15 future draft picks were struck on either Wednesday or Thursday — the biggest move likely being the one Thursday that saw Andrew Wiggins going from Minnesota to the Warriors so D’Angelo Russell could leave Golden State finally be paired with his good friend Karl-Anthony Towns with the Timberwolves.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Knowing its season begins less than a week after one of the biggest betting events in America, the new XFL is embracing sports betting in a major way. The league owned by wrestling impresario Vince McMahon will appeal to fans accustomed to betting on football who suddenly have nothing to bet on. Its first games come six days after the NFL's Super Bowl. From inviting sport book operators to a mini-camp to meeting with gambling companies, putting point spreads on the TV screen, and giving teams the option of seeking different numbers of points after a score, the XFL is baking sports betting into its operations.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarron Cumberland converted a go-ahead three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift Cincinnati to an 80-79 win over Wichita State. Cumberland, the reigning American Athletic Conference player of the year, finished with 24 points. Keith Williams had 17 points for Cincinnati, which earned its fifth straight win. Chris Vogt added 12 points and three blocks, and Tre Scott had 11 rebounds. Jaime Echenique had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Shockers. Dennis added 16 points and Jamarius Burton had 13 points.
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Iran Bennett tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds and Marshall did not allow a point over the final six minutes as the Thundering Herd defeated Southern Mississippi 72-58. Taevion Kinsey had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Marshall. Jarrod West added 14 points and five steals. Marko Sarenac had 12 points. Leonard Harper-Baker had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Eagles. Gabe Watson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bill Wampler had 25 points as Wright State won its eighth straight home game, beating Detroit Mercy 98-86. Cole Gentry had 19 points for Wright State. Jaylon Hall and Loudon Love added 15 points apiece. Tanner Holden had 10 points, six rebounds and six of Wright State's season-high 22 assists. Wampler made 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers. Antoine Davis had 28 points and nine assists for the Titans. Dwayne Rose Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Justin Miller had 14 points. Chris Brandon had 12 points and 14 rebounds.