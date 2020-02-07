Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-OVERFLOWING-GREAT-LAKES
High water wreaks havoc on Great Lakes, swamping communities
MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) — High water levels are wreaking havoc in the Great Lakes. The five inland seas are bursting at the seams during the region's wettest period in more than a century, which scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate. And no relief is in sight. Forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020. Homes and businesses are flooding, roads and sidewalks are crumbling and beaches are washing away. Homeowners and agencies are extending battered seawalls, constructing berms and piling stones and sandbags. Some are elevating houses or moving them farther inland. Less than a decade ago, the Great Lakes had the opposite problem: levels were at record lows. Experts say these abrupt swings may continue as global warming brings more extreme storms and droughts.
BC-CHINA-OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITIES
Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears
Universities are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs from China's virus outbreak. Some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students. In the U.S., the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour. The scare also threatens to cause lasting damage to growing academic exchange programs that reached new heights over the last decade and a half. China sends far more students to the U.S. than any other country, more than 369,000 in the last academic year. The U.S. sends over 11,000 students to China annually.
FATAL AKRON FIRE
Man charged in fatal arson fires could face death penalty
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Ohio has ruled a man charged with setting arson fires that killed nine people can be sentenced to death if convicted. The Akron Beacon Journal reports a Summit County judge on Thursday denied a request by Stanley Ford's attorneys that the death penalty be taken off the table. The defense attorneys argued that the death penalty shouldn't be an option because Ford suffers from dementia and brain damage. The 60-year-old Ford is accused of setting a fire in his Akron neighborhood in 2016 that killed two people and setting another one in 2017 that killed two adults and five children.
MINIMUM WAGE-AMENDMENT
Ohio Ballot Board allows minimum wage issue to proceed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Ballot Board has allowed a proposal to proceed that would amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage. The amendment calls for annual boosts in the wage until it hits $13 an hour in 2025. The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.70 an hour. The board on Wednesday determined that the petition contains a single issue. That was the final step needed before backers could begin gathering signatures. Supporters hope to put the amendment on the November ballot. Ohio's Republican elections chief and Senate president are members of the five-person board along with Democratic state Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson.
AP-US-FACTORY-FARM-FUROR
Factory farms provide abundant food, but environment suffers
AKRON, Iowa (AP) — Factory livestock farms are spreading across rural America, raising concerns about environmental damage and health risks for people living nearby. An industry once based on small, independent farms is evolving into large operations housing thousands of animals under one roof. The change is helping make beef, poultry and pork more affordable. But animal waste from the mega-farms has fouled waters. The enclosures spew air pollutants that promote climate change and are implicated in illnesses such as asthma. The stench of manure can make life miserable for people nearby. The spread of corporate animal farms is turning neighbor against neighbor in town halls and courtrooms across rural America. Iowa is a major battleground as the top U.S. producer of swine and egg-laying chickens.
AP-US-MACY'S-CLOSURE
Macy's plans to close corporate headquarters in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) — Macy's has closed its corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati as part of its plan to shutter about a fifth of its retail locations nationwide. The retail giant announced this week the major restructuring that includes the elimination of 2,000 corporate jobs and the closure of 125 stores in the next three years. Macy's says the majority of its roughly 500 employees in the Ohio headquarters will be relocated to Springdale. The company will add another 600 new jobs in Mason, where it operates a call center that is growing because of a closure in Arizona.
BASEBALL SAFETY NET
Minor league team to extend safety netting to avoid injuries
CLEVELAND (AP) — The home of an Ohio minor league baseball team will extend safety netting in an effort to protect fans from being injured by foul balls. The Akron RubberDucks are joining a number of professional teams in extending netting to make for a safer experience for fans. Beginning with the 2020 season, the RubberDucks will extend the netting from foul pole to foul pole at Canal Park. The decision comes after a recent study found that more than 800 fans have been injured by baseballs while attending a Major League Baseball game during the last eight seasons.
GOVERNOR-MIAMI COMMENCEMENT
Ohio Governor to speak at alma mater's commencement
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be this spring's commencement speaker for his alma mater. Miami University's ceremony is scheduled for May 16 at Yager Stadium in Oxford. The first-term Republican governor is a 1969 graduate of the public university in southwest Ohio. He and his wife Frances were both Miami students and had what's called “a Miami merger” by marrying in 1967. Four of their eight children are Miami alums. DeWine was a longtime prosecutor in Greene County. He went on to serve as a congressman, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator and Ohio attorney general before his 2018 election as Ohio's 70th governor.
MISSING ASHES FOUND
Man finds missing ashes of woman on Las Vegas bus stop bench
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada authorities have confirmed a missing box filled with the ashes of a woman was recovered by a passerby a week after the box and other luggage were taken from a Las Vegas hotel. The Las-Vegas Review Journal reported that two Ohio brothers were in Las Vegas last week to pick up the ashes of their 45-year-old mother. The family says they left their luggage at the hotel, went on a walk and returned to discover their belongings were taken. A boutique shop owner says he found the ashes on a bus stop bench Tuesday. The family has yet to recover their other luggage.