Man who struggled with addiction gives back in a big way

It’s a $50,000 donation that will help support uninsured and underinsured patients.
The generous man making this donation is Gary Storch who, in the past, has dealt with addiction.
Storch started drinking when he was 15 years old and said he wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for the help he received from Rosary Hall at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.
After successfully completing the program at the center he started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
“I was here for 30 days and it was the beginning of a change in my life it helped me understand my illness,” Storch said.
Orlando Howard Director of quality improvement at Rosary Hall said he’s in awe of Storch’s transformation.
“When the caterpillar thought life was over it turned into a butterfly and when Gary walked into Saint Vincent he was that caterpillar that thought life was over but, today he’s a beautiful butterfly,” Howard said.
Today Storch is happy & healthy, he wanted to give his life savings to the program and help people who might not have many resources.