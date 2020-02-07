Meridian Bioscience: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period.
Meridian Bioscience shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 47% in the last 12 months.
