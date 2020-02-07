Mom of young woman killed in Cleveland quadruple murder doesn’t want the case to go cold

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murders of four young adults whose bodies were found in a vacant home on Cleveland’s east side remains unsolved.
The families of 19-year-old Aiyanna Quitman, 20-year-old DeJuan Willis, 23-year-old Christopher Monroe and 18-year-old Jazmyne Lawson are grieving. They’re also yearning for information that will help police catch the killer or killers.
Police discovered the four bodies Sept. 21, 2019 in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. An odor from 3616 E. 144th St. got police to the scene. It took the medical examiner’s office several days to identify the remains, because they were so badly decomposed. Each had been shot multiple times.
Lawson’s mother, Christina Britton, spoke to 19 News about the unsolved case.
“How do you just walk in a house and shoot and kill four people… and walk out leaving them to rot away like garbage, and you just go on with life like you never did anything?” Britton asked.
Britton said one of the biggest things she misses about her daughter is her smile.
“She had a pretty smile. She was a good person. She really was,” Britton said. “She had a good heart. Everyone that met her liked her, because she just had that kind of personality.”
Lawson loved her seven siblings and had a passion for music.
“Every notebook in there she's got songs wrote down in it… different songs that she liked,” Britton said.
Britton has spent the last four months searching for answers.
“There’s been a lot of mothers contacting me, on Facebook, because their children have been murdered here in Cleveland and they have no answers. It’s not a good way to meet people. It’s not,” Britton said.
She and others in the community have dedicated time and resources to help police crack the case, including plastering pamphlets in the community asking for tips.
A $10,000 reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County for information about the case. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 216-252-7463 or online.
The home where the murders happened was demolished in December of 2019, by the Cuyahoga County Land Bank.
Early in the investigation, police said a gun was found next to the bodies inside the home. 19 News asked recently asked if the gun was registered? A department spokesperson said they couldn’t comment due to the nature of the ongoing investigation.
Police have also not given a motive.
“We do have a dedicated team of investigators that are still working on this case,” said Cleveland Division of Police Spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. “It’s one of those things where they haven’t had an arrest yet, but that doesn’t mean there’s not progress in the case. We are still encouraging the public and anyone who does have information to call in and give our investigators what they need to close this case.”
Lawson was dating, Monroe, one of the other victims. Monroe’s sister told 19 News her brother was known to sell drugs and had did it out of the very house where the murders happened.
Britton said she didn’t know Monroe well. Nonetheless, she said no matter the circumstances her daughter and the other victims deserve justice.
“You don’t’ deserve to die like that and be left there to lay and rot,” Britton said.
Lawson and Monroe were expecting a child. Lawson’s family said she was several months pregnant.
Britton would like to see prosecutors bring forth five murder charges to reflect the fact that her daughter was pregnant.
Britton said she won’t rest until there’s a conviction in the quadruple murder case. She has a message for those responsible.
“You destroyed four families. that’s what they did,” Britton said. “They took from four families that will ever be the same."
