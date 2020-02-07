Northeast Ohio Weather: FIRST ALERT DAY for snow and wind

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm is centered near Washington, D.C. this morning. The system is tracking northeast towards New England. Snow will continue throughout the day. The wind is increasing out of the north then northwest. The wind will gust over 35 mph at times. This will cause poor visibility. A general 1 to 4 inches of new snow will fall by 7:00 p.m. I’m expecting high impact travel this morning. The air mass is cold enough for lake enhancement then lake effect snow later today and tonight. This will lead to additional accumulation where the snow squalls establish themselves. Temperatures today hold steady around 30 degrees. The wind will make it feel colder of course. I went with an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow tonight in the lake effect bands. The wind decreases tonight. The 19 First Alert Team is watching this for you.