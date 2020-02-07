Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered snow showers continue overnight, more snow showers tomorrow afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow showers having been moving through this afternoon.
As the winds shift, lake effect snow will become more scattered through the afternoon and into the evening.
Be alert for changing conditions if you'll be traveling around the area.
Most of us will see an additional 1" - 2".
From Beachwood east into Geauga, inland Lake, and inland Ashtabula counties, we are expecting an additional 3″ - 6″ through tonight.
It will be cold tonight, too.
Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s by dawn Saturday.
By the time you wake up on Saturday, we'll just have a few lingering flurries in the area, mainly closer to the lakeshore.
Another round of scattered snow showers will move through Saturday afternoon.
Saturday's high: 34°
Sunday’s high: 41°