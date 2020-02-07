Providence, Xavier meet in conference play

SENIOR STUDS: Xavier's Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALPHA: Alpha Diallo has connected on 26.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 56.4 percent of his free throws this season.