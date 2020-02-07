Several schools closed across Northeast Ohio due to weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of schools are closed across Northeast Ohio due to inclement weather.
It’s a First Alert Weather Day with over 6 inches of snow is expected to fall in some areas.
There are schools closed in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage, Summit and Tuscarawas Counties.
- A-Tech: Closed Today
- RG Drage Career Technical Center - Closed Today
- Ashtabula Area City SD: Closed Today
- Grand Valley Local SD: Closed Today
- Jefferson Area Local SD: Closed Today
- Pymatuning Valley SD: Closed Today
- St John School-Ashtabula: Closed Today
- St Stanislaus Elem: Closed Today
- Our Lady Of Mt Carmel West Elementary: Closed Today
