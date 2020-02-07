Several schools closed across Northeast Ohio due to weather

By Randy Buffington | February 7, 2020 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 6:21 AM

Over 6 inches of snow expected to fall in some parts of NE Ohio today. Jon Loufman is out on the roads on I-77 North with a live look.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, February 7, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of schools are closed across Northeast Ohio due to inclement weather.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day with over 6 inches of snow is expected to fall in some areas.

There are schools closed in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage, Summit and Tuscarawas Counties.

  • A-Tech: Closed Today
  • RG Drage Career Technical Center - Closed Today
  • Ashtabula Area City SD: Closed Today
  • Grand Valley Local SD: Closed Today
  • Jefferson Area Local SD: Closed Today
  • Pymatuning Valley SD: Closed Today
  • St John School-Ashtabula: Closed Today
  • St Stanislaus Elem: Closed Today
  • Our Lady Of Mt Carmel West Elementary: Closed Today

It's a First Alert Weather Day | We have total team coverage out on the roads this morning. First Alert Meterololgist Jon Loufman is on I-77 North near Canton tracking the conditions.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, February 7, 2020

