Summit County mother fights to change bill that delayed her daughter’s cremation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single parent says she was forced to wait days for closure after the death of her adult child because of an Ohio law.
Right now, both parents have to sign off on a child’s cremation or burial, even if one of them was no longer a part of their lives.
Cathy Morrison lost her daughter Candice a little more than three years ago.
She died from complications after knee surgery.
“It was a total shock,” she said.
Candice was 30 years old and hadn’t made any arraignments for herself.
When Cathy went to make them, she found out about the Ohio law that states in cases like hers, each parent owns 50 percent of the child’s body.
The funeral home told her she would have to get Candice's dad to sign off before they cremated her.
“I was floored,” she said. “My friend basically had to pick me up off the floor. He hadn’t seen her in 10 years! I don’t know where he’s at, and it didn’t matter. I still had to find him.”
Luckily, the county courts knew where her ex-husband was because he was still behind on child support payments.
An attorney told him what happened and sent him the document he needed to sign.
However, it took a week for Cathy to get it back.
“It’s like you can’t put anything to rest," she said. “You’re in upheaval. You’re in distress because you’ve lost your child, and then you’ve got to sit and wait to finish it. I want other people not to go through what I went through."
Cathy took her concerns to state legislators and even the governor.
Now, there’s a bill proposed that would make it so that if a child passes, the sole decision-maker is the parent who had custody of the child when they became an adult.
“You don’t ever want to go through it, but then the next day to go through more grief was ridiculous,” Morrison said.
A similar bill was proposed last year but never made it into law.
Morrison is expected to testify at the state Capitol in Columbus next Tuesday.
We’ll update you as this bill moves through the legislature.
We did reach out to the funeral home Morrison dealt with a couple of years ago.
A spokesperson for Newcomer Cremation and Funerals is based out of state but said the business always follows the laws in the states they are operating in.
She said, in most cases, the specific laws are in place to protect families in challenging situations.
