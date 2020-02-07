Two armed gunman robs Akron cosmetics company

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two masked suspects armed with guns walked into Phalgunanda Cosmetics, 988 N Main St. Akron, and left with an unknown amount of cash.
The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
One of the thieves was wearing a dark mask, yellow hat, grey hooded sweatshirt, a black coat and blue jeans.
The victims were unable to identify the race of the gunmen.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
Callers can remain anonymous
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.