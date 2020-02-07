Two people dead after suffering from flu-like symptoms in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, two people have died after suffering from flu-like symptoms.
The victims are a 47-year-old male from Lakewood and a 73-year-old male from Olmsted Township.
According to the Board, the total number of flu-related deaths reported for the season is 8 thus far.
Over the past five weeks, more than 675 flu-related hospital admissions have been reported.
More than two-thirds of the cases had Influenza A.
Over the past five weeks, more than 2,100 people have gone to emergency departments with flu-like symptoms.
