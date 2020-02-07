Two people dead after suffering from flu-like symptoms in Cuyahoga County

By Randy Buffington | February 7, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:53 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, two people have died after suffering from flu-like symptoms.

The victims are a 47-year-old male from Lakewood and a 73-year-old male from Olmsted Township.

According to the Board, the total number of flu-related deaths reported for the season is 8 thus far.

Here are the highlights from Jan. 26, Feb. 1

County flu report week 5
County flu report week 5 (Source: Cuyahoga County Board of Health)

Over the past five weeks, more than 675 flu-related hospital admissions have been reported.

More than two-thirds of the cases had Influenza A.

Over the past five weeks, more than 2,100 people have gone to emergency departments with flu-like symptoms.

