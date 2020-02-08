Akron vandal wanted for bending parking gate level until it broke

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron vandal is on the police department’s radar after he broke the parking gate of the lot at 80 Summit St. on Jan 11.
However, the suspect didn’t break it with a car.
Police said he was walking past the lot when he grabbed onto the end of the parking gate and bent the lever arm until it snapped.
The Akron Police Department shared the following surveillance footage of the suspect:
If you can identify the suspect, or if you have any information on the crime, call Akron Police Detective L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.