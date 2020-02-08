Cleveland Cavaliers announce they have signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to multi-year deal

The Athletic reported Friday morning it was a 4-year, $7.2 million contract

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Louis King (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Source: Carlos Osorio)
By Simon Hannig | February 8, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 5:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday afternoon they have signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a multi-year deal.

Before signing this deal, McKinnie previously two 10-day contracts with the team.

Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported about the new deal Friday morning. Russo reported it was a four-year, $7.2 million contract.

McKinnie has appeared in 35 games, and one start for the Cavs this season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.

