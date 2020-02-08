Cleveland Cavaliers announce they have signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to multi-year deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday afternoon they have signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a multi-year deal.
Before signing this deal, McKinnie previously two 10-day contracts with the team.
Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported about the new deal Friday morning. Russo reported it was a four-year, $7.2 million contract.
McKinnie has appeared in 35 games, and one start for the Cavs this season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.
