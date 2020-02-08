Cleveland Cooks: Perfectly Imperfect Produce

Season pork chops with salt and pepper. Start by holding pork chops fat side down over medium heat to render the fat. Once the fat is rendered halfway, place pork chops down for 3 minutes on each side. Finish in the oven if needed and cook to an internal temperature of 150. Allow to rest 3-5 minutes before serving. To serve, place roasted potatoes down, set pork chop on top of potatoes, and finish with fennel slaw.