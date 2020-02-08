Cleveland Cooks: Perfectly Imperfect Produce

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) It can be difficult and expensive to eat healthy, and specifically, heart-heart healthy. But the folks at Perfectly Imperfect Produce have teamed up with a chef from Saucisson to create a heart-healthy, vegetable-forward recipe that you can replicate at home.
To keep it healthy, and consider portion control, consider splitting the pork chop and going heavy on the vegetable sides.
Seared Pork Chop with Herb Roasted Potatoes & Citrus Fennel Slaw
Fennel contains significant amounts of fiber, which decreases the risk of heart disease as it helps reduce the total amount of cholesterol in the blood. Citrus fruits are also rich in beta-carotene, potassium, and fiber making them heart health all-stars. Melissa combined both to make a tasty slaw to place atop her lean pork chop sourced from New Creations Farm in Chardon, Ohio.
Serves 4
Slaw:
1 bulb Perfectly Imperfect fennel, shaved
2 Perfectly Imperfect oranges, segmented and juiced
fennel fronds picked
salt and pepper to taste
3 Tbsp. olive oil
Mix all together and set aside.
Roasted Russet Potatoes:
4 small Perfectly Imperfect potatoes, cut in half and then sliced 1/4 inch thick
2 Tbsp. melted lard or olive oil
1 sprig rosemary
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
Toss all together and roast for 20-25 minutes at 400 degrees.
Seared Pork Chops:
1 to 2 pork chops
salt
pepper
Season pork chops with salt and pepper. Start by holding pork chops fat side down over medium heat to render the fat. Once the fat is rendered halfway, place pork chops down for 3 minutes on each side. Finish in the oven if needed and cook to an internal temperature of 150. Allow to rest 3-5 minutes before serving. To serve, place roasted potatoes down, set pork chop on top of potatoes, and finish with fennel slaw.
