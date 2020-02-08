Couple left stranded after Noah’s Event Venue goes under

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Breann Mason always dreamed of having her wedding set inside her local Noah’s Event Venue site. She even booked the location before she engaged to Chad Short.
“It’s such a big expense and such a meaningful moment in our lives,” Mason said.
Now, after the Utah-based company suddenly closed, the couple may be stuck with the $5,000 bill.
“Financially, now it’s like we’re paying double,” Short said, “I think it’s irresponsible really.”
The venue company’s lawyer confirmed the demise on Facebook, leaving Mason, Short and dozens of other couples scrambling to find alternative venues, as well as thousands of dollars in losses. The couple booked their wedding day last July for this coming November.
“This morning I woke up still angry and upset," Mason said. “It’s something you’re so excited for. I envisioned our entire day there.”
Mason was also disheartened to see the state of the venue she admired. After several missed calls by venue employees, she visited the business, only to find it locked.
“It was like, ‘wow, all this beauty is going to waste,’” she explained.
Short explained that they have not received any statement from Noah’s Event Venue as a couple.
Despite their challenges, the couple is still hoping to carry our their ceremony in the near future.
“We really just want to have the best day we can and enjoy I,” Short said.
“I am excited to marry my best friend, too,” Mason added.
Meanwhile, other event spaces such as the Historic Route 20 Event Center hosted an open house. The owner, Brandi Anewich, also said she is providing discounts to any couple that was affected by Noah’s closure.
“It means getting to be a part of something special in somebody’s life,” she said.
Any other couple who’s plans were canceled through Noah’s can contact the Ohio Attorney General for any other information.
