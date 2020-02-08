Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians will head to Arizona this spring with All-Star Francisco Lindor and a handful of questions. Lindor's future with the club remains a mystery, and his situation became confusing recently when he said he wanted to stay in Cleveland but only if the team comes up with the right contract offer. That's going to be tough for the mid-market, money-conscious Indians. For now, Lindor is on the roster and with him the club can compete in the AL Central. The departure of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber leaves a huge hole in the starting rotation.