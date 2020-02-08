Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins got a fifth shutout in his last eight starts and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their points streak to 10 games with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Zach Werenski’s second-period goal, his 17th of the season, broke a franchise season scoring record for defensemen. The Blue Jackets have won three straight and nine of the last 10. They dominated in the game, outshooting Detroit 44-16, but had trouble finding the back of the net with veteran goalie Jimmy Howard in goal. Howard faced a shooting gallery at times, finishing with 42 saves.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers believe they got a steal by acquiring two-time All-Star Andre Drummond before Thursday's NBA trading deadline. Cleveland wasn't in the market for a big man, but ended up with one of the league's best after sending forward John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and a second-round draft pick in 2023 to the Detroit Pistons for Drummond. He's the league's leading rebounder and adding him with Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr., gives the Cavs a formidable front line. General manager Koby Altman feels Drummond will help Cleveland's core of young players over the final 30 games.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns defense has a leader with some Super Bowl experience. Coach Kevin Stefanski has hired former 49ers secondary coach Joe Woods as his coordinator. Woods had been rumored to be Cleveland bound for weeks. But the Browns couldn't officially interview him until after the Super Bowl. The 49ers were beaten last Sunday by Kansas City for the title. Stefanski and Woods spent eight seasons together in Minnesota. Woods was in charge of San Francisco's solid secondary this season. He was Denver's defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018. Earlier this week, Stefanski hired Alex Van Pelt as his offensive coordinator.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds were one of the biggest players in the offseason, overhauling their everyday roster with the two biggest free agent deals in club history. Mike Moustakas, Nick Castellanos, Wade Miley, Shogo Akiyama and Pedro Strop were brought aboard, bringing expectations of an NL Central title. Manager David Bell's job is to bring all the parts together during spring training, which begins with the first workout by pitchers and catchers on Feb. 15 in Goodyear, Arizona.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Knowing its season begins less than a week after one of the biggest betting events in America, the new XFL is embracing sports betting in a major way. The league owned by wrestling impresario Vince McMahon will appeal to fans accustomed to betting on football who suddenly have nothing to bet on. Its first games come six days after the NFL's Super Bowl. From inviting sport book operators to a mini-camp to meeting with gambling companies, putting point spreads on the TV screen, and giving teams the option of seeking different numbers of points after a score, the XFL is baking sports betting into its operations.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians will head to Arizona this spring with All-Star Francisco Lindor and a handful of questions. Lindor's future with the club remains a mystery, and his situation became confusing recently when he said he wanted to stay in Cleveland but only if the team comes up with the right contract offer. That's going to be tough for the mid-market, money-conscious Indians. For now, Lindor is on the roster and with him the club can compete in the AL Central. The departure of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber leaves a huge hole in the starting rotation.