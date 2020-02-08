Northeast Ohio weather: scattered, light afternoon snow showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Scattered, light afternoon snow showers will add up to an inch of accumulation as temperatures struggle to readings in the low to mid 30s.
Tonight: Any leftover light snow will come to an end early as lows slip into the mid 20s.
Sunday: A scattered rain/snow mix shows up in the afternoon as temperatures recover into the upper 30s.
Sunday night: The winter mix changes to rain as temperatures rise through the 30s.
Monday: Periods of rain with highs approaching 40.
