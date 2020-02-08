South Euclid Police, Cleveland Division of the FBI searching for suspect who robbed PNC Bank Friday afternoon

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A male suspect who was wearing gloves and a hooded black coat robbed PNC Bank with an undisclosed amount of money, Cleveland Division of the FBI said.
It was the PNC Bank on Mayfield Road.
The suspect handed the bank teller a demand note indicating it was a robbery, authorities said. The teller listened with the demand and provided the money. He fled on foot.
The suspect said to the teller, something to the effect of: “Thank you, have a nice or blessed day," authorities said.
The incident happened at 1:30 Friday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
Tips can be provided to the South Euclid Police Department, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous.
Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.
