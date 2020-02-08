Sudden shut down of Mentor wedding venue leaves couples scrambling, out thousands of dollars

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The sudden shutdown of a popular Mentor wedding venue has left couples across Northeast Ohio scrambling. Many are even putting their big day on hold.
Charles Milo and Jasmine Schiedel said they just paid their $1,000 deposit to Noah’s Event Venue last week.
"We saved up for over a year just to make sure we could do a deposit have everything in order and now we’re definitely out a decent amount of money,” Milo said. “It seems like there’s no way to get it back either which definitely hurts too.”
Friday, they found out the place is out of business.
"We don’t have a lot of words for it,” Schiedel said. “We’re pretty devastated. We were ready to take those next steps and it’s kind of disappointing that we can’t.”
They are the lucky ones; their wedding is a year away.
"Now I’m 4 months away from when I should be marrying her and it’s not gonna happen,” Justin Child said.
Danielle Blood and Justin Child’s wedding was set for this June. They paid the venue nearly $8,000 upfront. It’s Blood’s second wedding. Her first husband died in a car crash.
“I’m widowed now for 6 years and Justin and I actually went to high school together, so we reconnected,” an emotional Blood explained. “He instantly connected with our kids and it’s been perfect. It was all that meant to be story was playing out and it’s just shocking.”
The lawyer representing the Noah Corporation Kenneth Cannon told 19 News that the company filed for bankruptcy last May. He said they thought they could fix their financial woes but a bankruptcy judge ruled Friday morning, all of their event centers must shut down.
“Just a hopeful plea that they will do the right thing and refund the payments,” Blood said as he eyes welled up with tears. “We relied on Noah’s to start our lives together and to have that taken from you and there’s not a quick fix to this.”
Besides the $8,000 lost on the venue they also spent $2,000 more on wedding invitations, caterers, and entertainment.
The lawyer said the events scheduled for this weekend will still be held but after that, the doors will close for good. That lawyer also said he thinks the chances of people getting their money back are slim.
