Update: Akron police release video from chase that led to an officer-involved shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dash cam and body cam footage are shedding new light on a police-involved shooting last month in Akron.
Akron police said they tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Elijah Cade, in the area of Manchester Road and Kenmore Boulevard, just after midnight on January 7.
Cade ignored the officers’ commands and took off, according to police.
Investigators said the chase lasted only about 30 seconds before it was called off.
However, minutes later, Cade was involved in a single-car accident at the intersection of Manchester Road and Kenmore Boulevard, according to police.
According to the police report, as officers approached the vehicle, they saw Cade slumped over the steering wheel.
They called paramedics right away to help the 19-year-old.
According to police, the officers saw Cade got out of the car and ran for about 50 feet.
He then turned towards the officers and pointed directly at them; this is called a “shooter stance.”
Officials say the officers fired their weapons, hitting Cade. However, no weapon was found.
He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.
Cade has been indicted by Summit County charges of failure to comply, which is a third-degree felony.
The three officers involved were all placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, but are now back at work.
According to Akron police, one of the officers has nearly 13 years of service, while the other two have almost two years of service.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.