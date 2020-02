Due to a number of factors contributing to a serious shortfall in operating revenue, including rising costs and declining enrollment, a decision has been made to close St. Matthew Parish Elementary School in Akron at the end of the current academic year. The decision to close came after a thorough review of demographic, enrollment, competitive, and financial trends affecting the school, and after proper consultation with parishioners, the parish and finance councils and the Secretariat for Education of the Diocese of Cleveland. The school has been part of the educational ministry at Saint Matthew Parish. Parishioners and families of current school students have been informed by letter of the closing.

Jim Armstrong, executive director, communications of Diocese of Cleveland