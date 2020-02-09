The new job is no joke, Drummond wants to win

“He threw a couple of really nice passes and just his talk on the floor was really good,” Beilein said when asked what stood out to him. “Saw him pulling Collin (Sexton) aside and saying, ‘Listen, I’m going to set this angle screen if I see a guy guarding you this way.’ That was really good. He brings more than just this great 6-10 NBA body. He brings a lot of intangibles is what I sense after just knowing him not even 24 hours. He solves a lot of problems for a lot of teams I think.”