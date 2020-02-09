1 suspect on the loose, 1 passenger arrested after police pursuit ends in crash on Pearl Road at Fernhill Avenue in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said one suspect is on the loose, and one female passenger is arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Parma Heights ended in a crash on Pearl Road at Fernhill Avenue in Parma into a resident’s car and two telephone poles.
Police told 19 News they found a significant amount of drugs and cash.
The incident happened Saturday evening.
Police said an officer patrolling in the area of Meadowbrook Drive and York Road saw a car speeding. The speed is unknown at this time. The officer would lose the car during the chase.
A witness called into police about the car speeding going past businesses. The police were able to pick up the car in the area of York Road and Pearl Road.
Police said the suspect’s car hit a resident’s car.
The suspect also hit a telephone pole at Pearl Road at Fernhill Avenue, bounced, and then hit another pole.
The suspect took off on foot, and has not been caught as of yet, police said.
Police said the female passenger was arrested
Pearl Road at Fernhill Avenue will be closed to fix the poles until further notice, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.