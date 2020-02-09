Wooster Police arrest 33-year-old man after finding a bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine in his waistband during search

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Wooster Police have arrested 33-year-old Christopher A. Rouse during a traffic stop where officers found a suspected bag of crystal methamphetamine in his waistband during a search.
Rouse consented to the search after officers were made aware that he and a female passenger in the car smoked marijuana prior to the stop, police said
Police said the bag of suspected meth has a street value of approximately $6,000.
The incident happened on February 3 at 1:30 p.m. Rouse was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse.
The female passenger had a digital scale and two hypodermic needles police said.
Police said the female passenger was released and charges are being filed with the prosecutor’s office.
Rouse was arrested at the scene and he was taken to the Wayne County Jail, and charges are pending with the prosecutor, police said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.