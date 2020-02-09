28-year-old Cleveland man in critical condition after getting shot at Maple Heights sports bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Maple Heights Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old Cleveland man is in critical condition after he was shot at Politics Lounge and Kitchen in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Police were called to the upscale sports bar on 5120 Warrensville Center Rd. at approximately 2:20 a.m. for shots fired and a man lying on the ground in the parking lot, according to the report.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the Cleveland man suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, according to police.
Police said he was treated at the scene before the Maple Heights Fire Department brought him to MetroHeath Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The Maple Heights Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the shooting.
Police have not confirmed if the shooter has been identified or arrests made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or by email at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com or call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. at (216) 252-7463.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.