73-year-old Good Samaritan struck while trying to help victims of a car crash in North Canton
By Rachel Vadaj | February 9, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 4:16 PM

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 73-year-old Good Samaritan man was struck while trying to help the victims of a car crash in North Canton on Friday, according to police.

North Canton Police Chief Frank Kemp Jr. said the department received several 911 calls for a two-car crash in the 100 block of Everhard Road SW at 6:37 p.m.

The report stated police, fire, and EMS crews arrived on scene just five minutes later.

While the first responders were on their way, dispatch received another 911 call stating a pedestrian trying to help was struck by a different car and knocked to the ground, according to Chief Kemp.

Chief Kemp said the pedestrian was a 73-year-old man who was brought to the Mercy Medical Center for further evaluation.

The Canton Regional Crash Team took over the scene at 7:07 p.m. to investigate, according to the chief.

Chief Kemp said initial reports in this ongoing investigation indicate that sudden icy road conditions were a factor in the crash.

The chief also confirmed that officers do not suspect anyone was impaired at the time.

