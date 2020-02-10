Akron health aid worker punched and robbed while with her wheelchair bound patient

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A health aid worker with her wheelchair bound patient was punched and robbed inside an apartment building.
Akron police said the man followed them into the building in the 500 block of Diagonal Road around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.
He then punched the aid several times in the face and grabbed her purse.
The patient was not injured.
Officers said the thief was wearing a yellow Pittsburgh Steelers cap, tan jacket, grey pants and framed prescription glasses.
If you can help police identify the suspect, please call Detective Hornacek at 330-375-2490.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.