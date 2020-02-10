Backstreet Boys reunite for 2020 world tour concert stop at Blossom Music Center

Backstreet Boys reunite for 2020 world tour concert stop at Blossom Music Center
FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By Chris Anderson | February 10, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 10:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Backstreet Boys are back!

The “boy band” that formed in the 1990s announced on Monday morning that all five original Backstreet members are coming to Cuyahoga Falls for a July 28 performance at Blossom Music Center.

BACKSTREET BOYS: DNA WORLD TOUR 2020

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check BACKSTREETBOYS.COM for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020

Posted by Backstreet Boys on Monday, February 10, 2020

“We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy," says singer AJ McLean. "We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 14.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.