Backstreet Boys reunite for 2020 world tour concert stop at Blossom Music Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Backstreet Boys are back!
The “boy band” that formed in the 1990s announced on Monday morning that all five original Backstreet members are coming to Cuyahoga Falls for a July 28 performance at Blossom Music Center.
“We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy," says singer AJ McLean. "We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”
Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 14.
