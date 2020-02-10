Big name chef set to take over abandoned restaurant in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular big-name chef is set to take over an abandoned restaurant on East Fourth street.
Chef Dante Boccuzzi is taking over the former home of Chinato.
Boccuzzi plans to open a Japanese Fusion restaurant called “Goma.”
It will bring high-end sushi to that strip of restaurants for the first time.
The highly anticipated restaurant is set to open sometime this summer.
The announcement comes after Chef Jonathon Sawyer’s Greenhouse Tavern closed its doors on Saturday.
