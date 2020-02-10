Bishop Nelson Perez prepares for new role as Archbishop of Philadelphia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Catholic Bishop Nelson Perez is preparing for his new post as Archbishop of Philadelphia.
His last day in Cleveland will be Feb. 18.
“I will never forget my time here in Cleveland,” says Bishop Perez, sitting down with 19 News for a one-on-one interview.
Perez has been serving as the 11th Bishop of Cleveland since September 2017.
He says he will never forget the people of Northeast Ohio.
“They have been so incredibly welcoming to me and embraced me with an open heart, with a joyful heart,” says Bishop Perez.
The call to return to Philadelphia is a homecoming of sorts.
Although born in Miami, Fla., Bishop Perez was ordained a priest in Philadelphia in 1989 and his first assignment was there.
“I served as a priest and lived there for more than half of my life, almost 30 years.”
His greatest challenge here, Bishop Perez says, without a doubt, the church’s sex abuse crisis.
“When some of our own have hurt many people, to see their pain, the pain of the victims, that has been heart wrenching,” says Bishop Perez, adding that out of the pain, he says, comes hope: “At the same time, it has been consoling and reassuring to see the catholic church step up to the mount and deal with it, confront it.”
Bishop Perez has also been an advocate for immigration reform, echoing the call of the U.S. Conference of Bishops.
"Our faith calls us to live in harmony, to live in unity, to respect each other’s dignity.”
As for the lessons learned here in Cleveland, Bishop Perez says he’ll take them with him as he continues on his journey of faith.
“To be with the people, among the people, walk with them, accompany them, listen to their voice, listen to their hopes, their aspirations and to be a shepherd for them.”
A replacement for Bishop Perez has not yet been named.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.