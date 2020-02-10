Cleveland man who killed mother with her car faces sentencing Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man who killed a young mother after attempting to take her van will be sentenced in court on Monday.
Michael Preston, 24, could be sentenced to life in prison for his crimes.
He will be in court at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Cleveland police said Preston ran over Lesley Dejesus, 33, with her own vehicle while he was stealing it on Nov. 15, 2018, outside the Archwood United Church at Archwood and West 25th Street.
Dejesus and her husband took their children to the church to set up for their daughter’s Quinceañera that was scheduled to take place there later that weekend, according to the prosecutor.
The prosecutor said when the daughter noticed Preston and another male inside her parents’ car, both parents ran outside to the parking lot.
During the struggle, the Dejesus’ husband pulled the other male from the passenger seat, and he ran away, according to the prosecutor.
The prosecutor said when Dejesus and her husband tried to keep Preston from stealing their van, Preston started the engine and put the van in reverse, dragging the couple through the parking lot before they fell.
Preston put the vehicle in drive and went over Dejesus’s body, drove down the street, got out of the van and ran away, according to the prosecutor.
Dejesus was pronounced dead at the scene.
