Cleveland Metroparks hiring 1,200 employees at 2 upcoming job fairs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Metroparks announced it will hold two job fairs to hire 1,200 seasonal employees for its numerous operations around Northeast Ohio.
“Each year we hire for a variety of seasonal positions,” Christine Steiger, Cleveland Metroparks recruiting manager said. “Examples include guest services and maintenance at the zoo, concessions, marinas, restaurants, event staff and park and golf maintenance.”
The jobs will pay between minimum wage up to $15 an hour.
“We hire approximately 1,200 seasonal employees annually which is generally split between new hires and rehires,” Steiger said.
There will be two job fairs, both held at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Stillwater Place, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland.
Applicants should bring a copy of their resume to the job fair.
Dates/times:
Saturday Feb. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday March 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
