Cleveland police officers, students talk about policing in their communities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tension between police and communities of color is nothing new. 19 News sat down with a group of students and Cleveland police officers for a frank discussion about race and policing.
The students are part of Empowering Youth, Exploring Justice. The mission of the group is “to empower and amplify the voices of teens and pre-teens by bridging them with diverse individuals to engage in interactive discussions centered around social justice.”
One of the officers who took part in the discussion was Sgt. Charmin Leon. She is the officer in charge of public safety recruitment for Cleveland Police.
Sgt. Leon talked about how policing begin and some of the issues still going on today in departments across the country.
“People would say of course I’m not racist, I’m not bias. You don’t want to own that. We all have bias," said Sgt. Leon.
