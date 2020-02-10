Cleveland police officers, students talk about policing in their communities

Cleveland police officers, students talk about policing in their communities
Cleveland police sergeant Charmin Leon talked with anchor/reporter Harry Boomer about policing in the city. (Source: WOIO)
By 19 News Digital Team | February 10, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 2:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tension between police and communities of color is nothing new. 19 News sat down with a group of students and Cleveland police officers for a frank discussion about race and policing.

The students are part of Empowering Youth, Exploring Justice. The mission of the group is “to empower and amplify the voices of teens and pre-teens by bridging them with diverse individuals to engage in interactive discussions centered around social justice.”

One of the officers who took part in the discussion was Sgt. Charmin Leon. She is the officer in charge of public safety recruitment for Cleveland Police.

Sgt. Leon talked about how policing begin and some of the issues still going on today in departments across the country.

“People would say of course I’m not racist, I’m not bias. You don’t want to own that. We all have bias," said Sgt. Leon.

Hear more of the candid conversation tonight at 6 on 19 News.

Reporter Notebook: Harry Boomer talks about policing and criminal justice reform

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.